SAN JOSE, Calif. — Cade Cowell had a goal and an assist on Saturday, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Dallas 3-1.

Cowell split the Dallas back line with a through ball from just across midfield that led Cristian Espinoza into an open space to directly challenge the goalkeeper. Espinoza finished with a chip shot into the left corner, giving the Earthquakes a 2-0 lead in the 49th minute.

Cowell weaved through a pair of defenders to curl home a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner, making it 3-0 in the 59th minute. It was the 17-year-old homegrown player's second goal and second assist in his career with San Jose (1-1-0).

Oswaldo Alanis opened the scoring for San Jose with a penalty kick in the 34th minute, powering it low and to the right to get it past Jimmy Maurer.

Homegrown player Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas (0-1-1) on a putback in the 79th minute.

The Earthquakes’ Chris Wondolowski was sent off for a dangerous foul in the 89th minute.

