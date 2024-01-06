Caitlin Kraemer scored twice to make history as Canada's women's under-18 team routed Germany 11-0 on Saturday at the world championships.

Kraemer is now the all-time leading goal scorer for Canada's national women's under-18 squad with a career total of 17.

Sienna D’Alessandro had a hat trick for Canada (1-0), while Chloe Primerano added two goals and three assists.

Morgan Jackson also had a pair of goals, as Charlotte Pieckenhagen and Claire Murdoch also found the back of the net.

Goalie Hannah Clark made four saves for the shutout in net.

Hannah Loist stopped 28-of-34 shots she faced starting in Germany's (0-1) net. Miriam Siebert turned aside 29-of-34 in relief.

The Canadians were 2 for 4 on the power play and Germany couldn't connect on its three power plays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.