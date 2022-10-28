The Ottawa Redblacks announced via their depth chart on Friday that they will start Caleb Evans at quarterback when they host the playoff-bound Hamilton Tiger-Cats in both team's regular-season finale on Saturday.

25-year-old Tyrie Adams has been promoted from the practice squad and will serve as the second-string option, while Nick Arbuckle is listed as the third quarterback available.

Evans, 24, from Mansfield, Tex., acquired the keys to the Redblacks' offence after Jeremiah Masoli, who signed with the Redblacks in the off-season after back-to-back Grey Cup appearances with the Ticats, suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Following the loss of Masoli, the Redblacks acquired Arbuckle from the Edmonton Elks in early July in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 Canadian Football League Draft.

Evans proceeded to start the next five games, posting a record of 1-4 and throwing for 963 yards and four touchdowns.

Arbuckle, 29, was named the starter against his former club in Week 12, where he threw for 219 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. Evans still saw the field against the Elks in the Redblacks' short-yardage package, punching in a pair of rushing touchdowns in a 25-18 win.

Arbuckle started the next seven games for the Redblacks, including Bob Dyce's first at the helm following the firing of Paul LaPolice. He finished his 2022 season with 291 completions for 3,292 yards and six combined touchdowns.

With the Redblacks officially eliminated from playoff contention, Dyce will turn to Evans, who set his CFL record with his 15th rushing touchdown of the season in Week 20 in Hamilton.