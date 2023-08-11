The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday ahead of kickoff that Caleb Evans still start at quarterback against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday Night Football.

Cody Fajardo ne sera pas au sein de l’alignement partant ce soir. Caleb Evans effectuera son premier départ avec les Alouettes.

Cody Fajardo will not be in the starting lineup tonight. Caleb Evans will get the start for the #Alouettes.



Evans gets the start in place of Cody Fajardo, who was listed as a game-time decision leading up to the game.

Fajardo was injured in the Alouettes' Week 9 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and exited early.

The California-born 31-year-old was set to take on his former team in the Roughriders.

Fajardo quarterbacked the Green and White for three seasons, including his 2019 campaign that saw him post a career season as he finished with 338 completions for 4,302 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

This season, the University of Nevada product has completed 136 passes for 1,877 yards and six touchdowns to five interceptions through seven games.

Evans is in his first season with the Alouettes after spending the past two seasons (2021-22) with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Set for his first start this season, Evans, a 25-year-old from Mansfield, Tex.,, has primarily served as the Alouettes' short-yardage quarterback, taking 10 carries for 23 yards and a touchdowns.