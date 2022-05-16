CALGARY — The Battle of Alberta is back with a friendly hockey wager between the city councils in Calgary and Edmonton.

The Calgary Flames will play the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL's Western Conference semifinal in their first post-season matchup since 1991.

The best-of-seven series begins Wednesday in Calgary.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says every council member in the losing city is expected to wear the winning team's jerseys at the first meeting after the series finishes.

She or Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will then take it a step further by painting their face in the winning team's colours.

The losing city council will also donate to a children's cancer charity in the winning city in recognition of Ben Stelter, an Edmonton boy who has brain cancer and has become known as a good-luck charm for the Oilers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.