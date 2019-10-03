Calgary-born Chelsea defender Fiyako Tomori has been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of EURO 202 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Tomori, 21, represented Canada at the U-20 level, but switched allegiances in 2016. Tomori qualified to play for the Three Lions by virtue of having come up through the Chelsea academy and having lived in England since he was a child.

What an honour to get my first @England call up. Can’t wait to link up with the squad💙. pic.twitter.com/DMkmwPFY9T — Fikayo Tomori (@fikayotomori_) October 3, 2019

"What an honour to get my first England call up," Tomori, one of four Blues players in the squad, tweeted. "Can't wait to link up with the squad."

Tomori could become the second Calgary-born player to play for England. Calgary's Owen Hargreaves, a Champions League winner with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, was capped 42 times by England from 2001 to 2008.

While Tomori is in the squad, there are noticeable absences. There was no place for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, while Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli and United's Jesse Lingard also miss out. Red Devils defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka also was not selected due to injury.

"There have been some difficult decisions to make," Southgate said in a statement. "It's an exciting squad, with players very much in form. There's still an emphasis on the development of younger players but surrounded by good experience."

Through four matches - all wins - England sits atop Group A, three points ahead of the Czechs who've played one more match.

ENGLAND SQUAD TO FACE CZECH REPUBLIC AND BULGARIA

GK - Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton) and Nick Pope (Burnley)

D - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Fiyako Tomori (Chelsea) and Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

MF - Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham) and Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW - Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)