Calgary to host Scotties Tournament of Hearts in 2024

Calgary has been named the host city for the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Canadian women’s curling championship will take place Feb 16 to 25 at the WinSport Event Centre, the same venue that hosted the event in 2021 before near-empty stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WinSport Event Centre has a seating capacity of around 3,000.

"It’s a great privilege to welcome Canada’s top women’s curling teams back to the city in 2024,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “While we recently hosted the Scotties as part of the closed curling bubble in 2021, we certainly missed the experience of cheering on the athletes live and in person.”

Alberta teams have won the Canadian women’s championship on eight occasions, behind only Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Team Canada, with 11 apiece.

The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be held in Kamloops, B.C., starting Feb. 17.

Kerri Einarson's Gimli, Man., rink will be the returning champions.

Earlier this week, Curling Canada announced the 2024 Brier, the Canadian men’s curling championships, will take place in Regina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.