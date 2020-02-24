Do some teams need to be embarrassed to find another gear?

The Calgary Flames have acquired defencemen Erik Gustafsson and Derek Forbort at the trade deadline.

The Flames sent a third-round draft pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Gustafsson and a fourth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Forbort.

The #Flames have acquired defencemen Erik Gustafsson and Derek Forbort. https://t.co/Oq1lMVow7b — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 24, 2020

Gustafsson has six goals and 20 assists in 59 games this season.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire playing career with the Blackhawks, scoring 28 goals and adding 88 assists in 214 games.

He was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, but was never signed to a contract.

The Nynashamn, Sweden, native has a $1.2 million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Forbort, 27, has an assist in 13 games for the Kings this season. He's also played five games for the Kings' AHL affiliate Ontario Reign, recording a goal.

In 268 games in the NHL, all with the Kings, recording six goals and 47 assists.