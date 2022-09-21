One Big Question: Is this Flames team better than last year?

The Calgary Flames are set to bring back veteran forward Brett Ritchie as training camp opens.

TSN's Salim Valji reports the Flames will announce a one-year deal for Ritchie in the near future. Though a deal has not been formally announced, Ritchie was listed on the team's training camp roster Wednesday.

Ritchie, 29, posted three goals and four points in 41 games last season, adding two goals in seven playoff games.

A second-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2011 draft, Ritchie has 42 goals and 72 points in 341 games with the Stars, Boston Bruins and Flames.



Flames re-sign Ruzicka

Earlier, the Flames signed centre Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract carrying an average annual value of $762,500 on Wednesday.

The deal will be a two-way contract in the first season and one-way in the second for Ruzicka, who was a restricted free agent this summer.

The 23-year-old posted five goals and 10 points in 28 games with the Flames last season. He added 11 goals and 20 points in 16 games with the AHL's Stockton Heat.

Ruzicka was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (109th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.