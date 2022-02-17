Calgary Flames forward Adam Ruzicka has been fined $2,004.17, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for elbowing Anaheim Ducks' defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, NHL Player Safety announced on Thursday. 

The incident occurred at the six-minute mark of the first period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday. Ruzicka was given a two-minute minor on the play.

The 22-year-old has four goals and three assists in 16 games with the Flames this season. 