1h ago
Flames' Ruzicka fined $2K for elbow on Shattenkirk
Calgary Flames forward Adam Ruzicka has been fined $2,004.17, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for elbowing Anaheim Ducks' defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, NHL Player Safety announced on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred at the six-minute mark of the first period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday. Ruzicka was given a two-minute minor on the play.
The 22-year-old has four goals and three assists in 16 games with the Flames this season.