The Calgary Flames appear to be among the several teams looking into pending free agent forward Patrick Maroon, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Sounds like Flames are among several teams looking into Patrick Maroon. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 27, 2019

The 31-year-old posted 10 goals and 28 points in 74 regular season games with the St. Louis Blues this past season. Maroon added three goals and four assists in 26 playoff games to help the Blues win their first ever Stanley Cup.

After starting the 2017-18 season with the Edmonton Oilers, Maroon was traded to the New Jersey Devils in February for J.D. Dudek and a third-round pick. Maroon was originally selected 161st overall in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

Maroon is coming off a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

The St. Louis, Missouri native has 88 goals and 206 points in 449 career NHL games.