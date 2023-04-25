CALGARY — The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday that forward Andrew Mangiapane underwent shoulder surgery.

The Flames say Mangiapane will be ready for training camp before next season begins.

Mangiapane, 27, had 17 goals and 26 assists in 82 games this season, his sixth in Calgary.

Last season, Mangiapane posted career highs of 35 goals and 55 points.

The five-foot-10, 184-pound winger from Toronto hasn't missed a game since the 2019-20 season.

Calgary missed the playoffs this season after finishing two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the final wild-card spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023.