CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have called a press conference and are expected to announce the team's next head coach.

The job has been vacant since Darryl Sutter was fired in May.

Ryan Huska is reportedly destined for the job.

He's been a Flames assistant coach the last five years.

Calgary will change head coaches for the fifth time in eight years.

The Flames finished two points out of a playoff spot this past season.

