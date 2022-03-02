The Calgary Flames had a near-perfect February.

March is off to a pretty good start, too.

Calgary won for the 12th time in 13 games Tuesday to extend its lead atop the Pacific Division.

It's been quite the 2021-22 turnaround for the Flames, who have put things together under head coach Darryl Sutter after missing the playoffs last season.

They're also far from satisfied.

"Every day has to be about getting better," the veteran bench boss said before his team's latest victory, a 5-1 decision in Minnesota against the Wild. "If you're trying to make the playoffs, I don't think you can have much of a downtime."

Very few Flames have experienced that 52 games into the schedule.

Calgary netminder Jacob Markstrom – the NHL's second star in February – has led from the crease behind a roster that's allowed the second-fewest goals against per game (2.10), and ranks fifth in both shots surrendered (29.1) and the penalty kill (88.2 per cent).

The big Swede has an league-best eight shutouts to sit two back of Miikka Kiprusoff’s single-season franchise mark of 10 set in 2005-06 for a team that surrenders the second-fewest high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 (an average of 9.40 per 60 minutes), according to naturalstattrick.com.

But the Flames aren't just doing it with defence.

Star winger Johnny Gaudreau sits sixth in league scoring with 67 points, while Andrew Mangiapane and Matthew Tkachuk are in a race to 30 goals with 28 and 27, respectively, after both found the back of the net Tuesday.

General manager Brad Treliving also chipped in mid-season by adding Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens via trade with the deadline now less than three weeks away.

And then there's Elias Lindholm, who's become one of the NHL's best two-way centres skating between Gaudreau and Tkachuk on Sutter's top line.

Calgary went 10-1-0 in February – all 10 victories came in regulation – with the only blemish an ugly 7-1 road loss to the Vancouver Canucks last Thursday.

All the Flames did from there was beat Minnesota 7-3 at home two nights later before securing another four-goal win Tuesday against the same opponent.

"The 7-1 game was a tough one," Lindholm said Tuesday. "Everything that could go wrong, went wrong."

Very little else has in Calgary the last few months.

ARTFUL WAGER

Vancouver defenceman Quinn Hughes and younger brother Jack, a centre with the New Jersey Devils, own a home together in Michigan.

With the siblings facing off when the Devils hosted the Canucks earlier this week, footing the bill for a new piece of art seemed like an appropriate wager.

"We wanted to get a little painting we've been talking about for the house," Quinn said before Monday's game. "I think the loser was going to pay for it.

"But we'll see what happens."

Well, looks like big brother will have to pony up after New Jersey thumped Vancouver 7-2.

SANDIN BESTS HOCKEY HERO

Alex Ovechkin made headlines for his tepid response to questions about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Washington Capitals sniper, who's just five goals away from overtaking Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL's all-time list, has breathlessly supported Russian president Vladimir Putin during his career, and recently declined to distance himself from his country's leader.

That controversy didn't make the first game for Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin against Ovechkin any less special.

"A guy I've been looking up to since I was young," said the 21-year-old. "I think that was one of my first jerseys that I ever had."

Sandin also scored the winner with Ovechkin on the ice late in Monday's 5-3 victory.

"It's pretty cool to go against him," added the blue-liner. "Even though right before the goal he cross-checked me right over my arm.

"Stung a little bit."

SENS TO HONOUR UKRAINE

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, whose parents were born in Ukraine, said Wednesday his team will play the country's national anthem before home games the rest of the season.

"The unprovoked assault and the ensuing carnage, unnecessary human, economic and social destruction of a sovereign country is unspeakable and unacceptable in a civilized world," Melnyk wrote in an open letter. "And while the images from Ukraine show courage and resilience, they also cry out for help."

Melnyk praised the international response, including from the NHL and the International Ice Hockey Federation, and added that some proceeds from upcoming 50/50 draws at games will go to organizations providing medical and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The Senators will also continue to play the Canadian and American anthems.

The Winnipeg Jets had a Ukrainian choir sing the country's anthem prior to Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.