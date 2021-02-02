Tanev: 'I will take any goal I can get'

Chris Tanev sparked the Calgary Flames comeback against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night with a goal on a 122-foot shot off the opening faceoff of the second period.

From his own blueline, Tanev attempted a pass to the offensive that skipped in front of reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Flames went on to win the game 4-3 in a shootout.

"It went through a few legs and sticks, and obviously took a fortunate bounce," Tanev explained postgame. "It definitely was not [how I imagined it], but I'll take any goal I can get.

"We're just happy we got the win. Obviously we play these guys four of the next five so it's huge to get that first two points against them."

Must See: Tanev beats Hellebuyck from his own blue line Off the start of the second period, Chris Tanev gets the puck off the draw at his own blue line and fires it down the ice, the puck takes a weird bounce and somehow beats Connor Hellebuyck for the bizarre goal.

The goal marked Tanev's first with the Flames after signing with the team as a free agent in the fall. The 31-year-old has two points and is plus-6 in eight games with Calgary.

A veteran of 522 NHL games, Tanev spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Flames, who sit sixth in the North Division with a 4-3-1 record, will face the Jets again on Tuesday night.