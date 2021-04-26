Flames Ice Chips: Defence will need to step up if Hanifin misses time

Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin is expected to miss the remainder of this season due to injury.

Hanifin left in the first period of Calgary's win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and did not return.

And, as @RealKyper reported earlier...sources confirm Flames Dman, Noah Hanifin is done for the year. Should have more information later today. https://t.co/8B4HDn32Cm — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 26, 2021

The 24-year-old has four goals and 15 points in 47 games this season, his third with the Flames.

Calgary is chasing Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, sitting four points back with one more game played.