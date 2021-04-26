1h ago
Flames D Hanifin done for season
Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin is expected to miss the remainder of this season due to injury. Hanifin left in the first period of Calgary's win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and did not return.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year-old has four goals and 15 points in 47 games this season, his third with the Flames.
Calgary is chasing Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, sitting four points back with one more game played.