Lucic to have hearing for roughing Sherwood
NHL: Flames 3, Blue Jackets 0
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic will have a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety after roughing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood, the league announced on Saturday Night.
The incident occured early in the second period of the Flames' 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets. Lucic is seen punching Sherwood in the head following a scrum in behind Calgary's net.
A decision is expected at some point before the Flames visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday night