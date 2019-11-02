Lucic to have hearing for roughing Sherwood

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic will have a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety after roughing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood, the league announced on Saturday Night.

Calgary’s Milan Lucic will have a hearing Sunday for Roughing Columbus’ Kole Sherwood. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 3, 2019

The incident occured early in the second period of the Flames' 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets. Lucic is seen punching Sherwood in the head following a scrum in behind Calgary's net.

A decision is expected at some point before the Flames visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday night