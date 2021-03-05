Treliving introduces Sutter, 'It's now on the players to perform'

For Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving, the team's latest coaching change should send a message to the players that more urgency is needed.

GM Brad Treliving on the coaching change:



"There are certain times that require patience, and times that require action. After watching our team in the last days and weeks I felt this was a time for action." #Flames — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) March 5, 2021

"There are certain times that require patience, and times that require action,” said Treliving in a Zoom media press conference alongside new coach Darryl Sutter.

“After watching our team in the last days and weeks I felt this was a time for action."

The Flames currently sit fifth in the North Division with an 11-11-2 record this season entering play Friday.

Brad Treliving @ press conference announcing Darryl Sutter as new Calgary Flames head coach:



"Geoff is a great man."



"You take cues from your team…I felt strongly this time right now is a time for action."



"The biggest strength I see in Darryl is his ability to be clear" — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 5, 2021

Sutter is the fifth head coach in five years for the Flames. A two-time Stanley Cup-winning head coach with the Los Angeles Kings, Sutter, who signed a three-year deal to return as the Flames’ bench boss, says the players need stability.

"There's a group of 5 or 6 players that have started their career here and has been here through all those coaches,” said Sutter. "What's important for them to know now is that I'm here with them and I'm going to stick with them and whatever works best for them is what I'm going to do."

"The message to the players is the coach they've got now isn't going anywhere,” said Treliving. “It's on the players to perform."

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols and taking care of his farm, Sutter won’t join the Flames in person until Monday. Flames assistant coach Ryan Huska will act as head coach for the Flames’ next two games over the weekend until Sutter’s arrival.

Treliving notes there will not be any other coaching changes for the Flames.

For Sutter, who previously coached the Flames from 2003-2006, including an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2004, his return to Calgary is simple.

"It's unfinished business," said Sutter.