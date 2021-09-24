'We're in good hands': Flames in no rush to fill captaincy void left behind by Giordano

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Jeremie Poirier to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Friday.

Pen to paper ✍️



The #Flames have signed defenceman Jeremie Poirier to an entry-level contract: https://t.co/PnTEYw7wbQ pic.twitter.com/vT6RJwgA43 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 24, 2021

Poirier, 19, was selected by the Flames in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He is currently a member of the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL, where he finished last season with nine goal and 28 assists in 33 games.

Poirier led the QMJHL in goals by a defenceman during the 2019-20 season, when he scored 20 in 64 games.