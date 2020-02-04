Veteran Calgary Flames defenceman Mark Giordano left Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period with a lower-body injury and will not return to action.

.@MFradiology Injury Update: Mark Giordano (lower body) will not return to tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/Pqb2mvMVT5 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 5, 2020

The 36-year-old has scored five goals and 21 assists over 53 games with the Flames this season, his 14th in Calgary.