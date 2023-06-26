Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund won the King Clancy Trophy as the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and made a contribution to his community.

Mikael Backlund is your King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner! 😁 #NHLAwards



Backlund took home the honours over New York Islanders captain Anders Lee and Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

The 34-year-old has been a big supporter of the ALS Society of Alberta in honour of his mother who died from the disease and has raised more than $400,000 while welcoming affected families to Flame games.

Backlund also supports The Kids Cancer Care and Special Olympics in Calgary.

The 6-foot-centre recorded 19 goals and 56 points in 82 games last season.