The Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens will play tonight as scheduled after the Flames cancelled their morning skate Friday as a precaution due to one player testing positive for COVID-19.

Josh Leivo has been added to the NHL's COVID Protocol list and he is the first Flames player added to the list this season.

Friday's game is the first of three in four days between Calgary and Montreal. The second is scheduled for Saturday and the third Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Canadiens hold down the fourth and final playoff berth in the North Division with the Flames eight points back.

Calgary's situation comes a few days after the Vancouver Canucks started playing again following an outbreak and prolonged layoff.

Twenty-one players and four members of the coaching staff were affected.

COVID-19 has forced the rescheduling of 52 NHL games so far this season.