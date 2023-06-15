Former linemates Jarome Iginla and Craig Conroy are reuniting.

The Calgary Flames announced on Thursday that Iginla was returning to the franchise as a special advisor to general manager Conroy.

"Dating as far back as our playing days with the Flames, Jarome and I have always talked about one day working together in the NHL," Conroy, who was named GM on May 23, said in a statement. "That day has finally come and I'm happy to welcome him back to Calgary. Jarome provides a creative approach and smart hockey mind to our team blended with a passion for the game, and a desire to win the Stanley Cup."

The Flames note that Iginla will continue with his responsibilities with the RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna, BC and will work with the Flames in a shared capacity.

"I am grateful to the Flames ownership and Conny for this opportunity to transition my career back to the NHL," Iginla said. "It's a very well-earned acknowledgment for Conny as general manager and I am looking forward to supporting him and the team in a more engaged capacity."

A 45-year-old native of Edmonton, Iginla spent parts of 16 seasons with the Flames and was named the franchise's 18th captain ahead of the 2003-2004 season. Iginla holds a host of Flames records, including games played (1,219), goals (525) and points (1,095).

A two-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada, Iginla was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.