The Calgary Flames signed restricted free agent Oliver Kylington to a new two-year deal to avoid arbitration on Tuesday. The deal will pay the 25-year-old defenceman $2.5 million per season.

Kylington had nine goals and 31 points in 73 games with the Calgary Flames last season. He had a goal and two assists in 12 playoff games as the Flames were eliminated in the second round by the Edmonton Oilers.

A second-round pick (60th overall) by Calgary at the 2015 NHL Draft, he joined the organization during the 2015-16 season, making his NHL debut on April 9, 2016 against the Minnesota Wild.

He is coming off a one-year, $750,000 contract.

In 168 career NHL games, the Stockholm, Sweden native has 14 goals and 47 points.