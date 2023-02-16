Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter indicated that defenceman Rasmus Andersson has been medically cleared to play, but it will be "his call" whether he plays Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.

“His call (to play)” per Sutter…Andersson is an option tonight #flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 16, 2023

Andersson was struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter on the way to dinner on Feb. 8 in Detroit, and was taken to a local hospital for testing and examination. He was released that night.

"He was going through a crosswalk," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Thursday. "The good news - and the most important thing - is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital."

Andersson, 26, has seven goals and 34 points in 51 games this season. He last played in the Flames' 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Feb. 6, and recorded a point.

In 349 career NHL games, the Malmo, Sweden native has 23 goals and 146 points.