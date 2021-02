Flames' Monahan out vs. Oilers with LBI

Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan will not play in Friday's game against the Edmonton Oilers due to a lower-body injury. The team has listed him as day-to-day.

Monahan, 26, has scored two goals and recorded two assists in 16 games this season.