The Calgary Flames announced Friday they have signed defenceman Oliver Kylington to a one-year, two-way contract worth $787,500.

Kylington played in 48 games with the Flames last season, recording two goals and five assists.

The 23-year-old 2015 second-rounder, Kylington has five goals and 10 assists in 87 games over three NHL seasons.