12m ago
Flames sign D Kylington to two-way contract
The Calgary Flames announced Friday they have signed defenceman Oliver Kylington to a one-year, two-way contract worth $787,500. Kylington played in 48 games with the Flames last season, recording two goals and five assists.
TSN.ca Staff
Lucic looking forward to playing Edmonton in upcoming season
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Calgary Flames announced Friday they have signed defenceman Oliver Kylington to a one-year, two-way contract worth $787,500.
Kylington played in 48 games with the Flames last season, recording two goals and five assists.
The 23-year-old 2015 second-rounder, Kylington has five goals and 10 assists in 87 games over three NHL seasons.