Tkachuk says uniqueness of condensed schedule is a lot of fun

The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Michael Stone to a one-year, two-way deal on Monday.

The deal carries a $700,000 cap hit at the NHL level for Stone, who returns for a fourth season with the Flames. He was placed on waivers Monday after signing the deal.

The #Flames have signed Michael Stone to a one-year contract! https://t.co/7Cg3qaa8c8 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 18, 2021

The 30-year-old defenceman had two goals and seven points in 33 games with the Flames last season.

Stone has 31 goals and 124 points in 472 career games with the Arizona Coyotes and Flames.