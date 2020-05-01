The Calgary Flames have signed goalie prospect Dustin Wolf, a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, to a three-year entry-level contract.

Wolf, 19, posted a 34-10-2 record with a 1.88 goals-against average and a 0.935 save percentage with nine shutouts in 2019-20 with the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips, his third season with the club. Wolf led the WHL in goals-against average, save percentage, shutouts and was tied for most wins.

The native of Tustin, California was named a First Team All-Star and is a finalist for the WHL’s Del Wilson Memorial trophy as the league’s top goalie.