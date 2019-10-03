The Calgary Flames announced Thursday the team has signed general manager Brad Treliving to a multi-year contract extension.

Treliving is entering his sixth season as GM of the Flames and coming off a strong season in which Calgary finished first in the Western Conference and earned their second highest point total in franchise history with 107.

“Over the past five years, Brad has done an excellent job putting a team together on and off the ice,” Flames President and CEO John Bean said in a team release. “Continuity is important in this role. Brad has earned the trust and respect of our Ownership Group and our fans. We look forward to continuing our work together as we strive for our ultimate goal; another Stanley Cup championship for the City of Calgary.”

“Thank you to the Flames Ownership Group, John Bean and Ken King for their confidence and continued support,” Treliving said in the release. “I’m excited to work with our talented hockey operations staff, coaches and players as we continue on our mission of bringing a Stanley Cup back to Calgary.”

The Flames have made the playoffs in three of Treliving's five years in charge in Calgary.