The Calgary Flames signed 2023 first round pick Sam Honzek to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

Honzek, 18, was selected 16th overall in June's draft.

"We were happy to have selected Samuel in this year's draft and as equally pleased today to have him signed to his entry level agreement," said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. "We entered the draft looking to add skill with size to our group and Samuel is a textbook example. He had an impressive showing at development camp, and we are excited to watch him build on that at main camp in September."

The forward posted 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games with the WHL's Vancouver Giants last season. He added one goal and four points in four playoff games.