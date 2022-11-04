CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row.

Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville.

The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks in the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague, Czechia.

Blake Coleman's first of the season was the lone goal for Calgary (5-4-0) which has cooled off after winning five of its first six games to open the season for the first time in franchise history.

Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves in the loss.

The Flames last lost three straight in regulation at the Scotiabank Saddledome two seasons ago, from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2021, losing once to Winnipeg then dropping two in a row against Toronto.

Nashville took control in the opening period, outshooting the Flames 12-3 and carrying the play territorially.

However, the Predators could not solve Markstrom until 19:31 into the period. Jankowski, a former Flame, took the rebound from a Michael McCarron in the slot, and snapped it into the back of the net to open the scoring.

The Predators built on their momentum with Forsberg scoring 59 seconds into the second. After Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau coughed up the puck, the Flames got caught on a line change as Duchene and Forsberg both ended up behind their defence. Duchene left the puck for Forsberg who strolled in and fired a shot over Markstrom's shoulder.

The Predators went on the power play shortly after and only needed 29 seconds to make it 3-0 with Josi scoring on a wrist shot from the blue line with Forsberg providing a screen in front.

Calgary eventually outshot Nashville 13-10 in the period, but was unable to beat Lankinen. Late in the second, Rasmus Andersson hit the crossbar and Milan Lucic hit the post as the Flames failed to get on the board.

Calgary eventually broke Lankinen's shutout bid 1:43 into the third period when Coleman converted Mikael Backlund's pass.

TANEV'S STREAK SNAPPED

Flames defenceman Chris Tanev (upper body) did not play. It ends a string of 215 consecutive regular-season games played for Tanev, who hadn't missed a regular season game since a broken leg sidelined him for the final month of the 2018-19 regular season. Tanev missed four playoff games last season due to a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum, the latter resulting in off-season surgery. His spot in the lineup was taken by Connor Mackey while Nikita Zadorov was promoted from the third pairing into Tanev's spot alongside Mackenzie Weegar.

FORSBERG CRACKS TOP THREE

Forsberg's two points gives him 481 career points, moving him into a tie with Martin Erat for third on the Predators' all-time list. A first-round pick (11th overall) by the Washington Capitals in 2012, it was Erat along with Michael Latta, who Nashville traded to the Capitals on April 3, 2013, to acquire Forsberg. Nashville's all-time points leader is David Legwand (566), but just 17 points back after his assist on Thursday is Josi. Forsberg's 224 goals leads the franchise.

UP NEXT

Predators: Wrap up the Western Canada portion of their five-game road trip on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Flames: Conclude their season-long eight-game homestand on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.