The Calgary Stampeders activated quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell off the six-game injured list on Thursday as he returned to practice with the team.

Mitchell, who has been sidelined by a pectoral injury, threw in practice for the first time in two weeks on Thursday and took starter reps with the first-team offence.

The 29-year-old was activated off the six-game injured list two weeks ago and had initially targeted Aug. 17 as his return to the field, but was placed back on the IL ahead of the team's loss to the Montreal Alouettes after he had a setback in practice.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 hasn't played since injuring the pectoral muscle in his throwing arm in Week 3. He was placed on Calgary's six-game injured list for the first time in early July.

Nick Arbuckle, who also took first-team reps on Thursday, has gone 4-3 as the team's starter since taking over in Week 4 and completed 31 of 36 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 10 loss to the Alouettes.

The Stampeders have dropped to fourth in the CFL's West Division after suffering two straight losses. The team will host the Edmonton Eskimos (6-4) on Monday.