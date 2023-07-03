The Calgary Stampeders announced Sunday they have activated American wide receiver Reggie Begelton from the six-game injured list.

Additional transactions:

Signed running back LeVante Bellamy and receiver Floyd Allen to practice roster

Activated Reggie Begelton from the six-game injury list

Begelton was originally signed by the Stampeders in 2017, but was released following the end of training camp. He was re-signed shortly after and played in nine games for the Stamps. He played in the first seven games of the following season before missing the remainder of the 2018 campaign with a broken arm.

In 2019, Begelton was the unanimous selection for the Stampeders' Most Outstanding Player.

Following a stint with the NFL's Green Bay Packers, the Lamar University product returned to the Stampeders and played the remaining two games of the 2021 regular season.

2022 was Begelton's first full season in the CFL. He caught 85 passes for 957 yards with six touchdowns in 18 games.

The Stampeders also announced the signing of Marken Michel and LeVante Bellamy to the active roster.

Michel returns for a second stint with the Stampeders after time in the National Football League including two games with the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

Michel played 24 regular-season games with the Red and White over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, making 72 catches for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had four carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, five kickoff returns for 89 yards and five punt returns for 39 yards.

Bellamy saw four games of NFL action with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Stampeders.

In college, Bellamy played 48 games over five seasons at Western Michigan and had 617 career carries for 3,720 yards and 35 touchdowns as well as 57 receptions for 370 yards and one score and 19 kickoff returns for 358 yards.