The Calgary Stampeders have added Canadian offensive lineman Rodeem Brown and German defensive lineman Aaron Donkor to their practice roster, the team announced Monday.

The Nova Scotia-born Brown was selected by the Montreal Alouettes with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft and attended the Als' last two training camps.

A product of the University of Alberta, Brown, 24, played 32 games as a Golden Bear, earning Canad West and USports All-Star honours at the guard position in 2021. Brown also logged snaps at centre.

Donkor, 28, was selected by the Stampeders with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 Global Draft.

A former Arkansas State Red Wolves defensive lineman, Donkor spent time with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 as part of the National Football League's International Player Pathway Program.

Donkor spent time on the Seahawks' practice squad in 2021 and 2022.

Donkor most recently played a combined three games with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks and Arlington Renegades, recording seven tackles. Prior to coming to the United States, Donkor played for the Düsseldorf Panther in the German Football League and in 2016 accumulated 14 sacks and 74 tackles including 20 tackles for loss.