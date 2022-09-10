EDMONTON — Tommy Stevens scored four short-yardage touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders helped the Edmonton Elks equal an unfortunate record for consecutive home losses with a 56-28 drubbing in the Labour Day rematch on Saturday.

The Stampeders (8-4) have won three of their last four games.

Edmonton (3-10) tied a CFL record for most consecutive losses at home at 14, having not won at Commonwealth Stadium since Oct. 12, 2019. The home sick stretch of 14 losses ties the record for futility previously set by Ottawa in 1988.

Edmonton got off to a bad start on its first possession as Calgary’s Trumaine Washington stepped in front of a pass from Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius and went 45 yards into the end zone just three minutes into the game.

The Elks caught a break midway through the opening quarter, however, as Stampeder Peyton Logan fumbled on a punt return and the ball was recovered by Edmonton’s Peter Adjey on the Calgary 22-yard-line. That led to a Cornelius pass to Tanner Green who powered his way across the goal line for a 17-yard TD.

Calgary marched back down the field and regained the lead on a one-yard TD plunge by Tommy Stevens, backup quarterback to Jake Maier.

There was more first quarter bad luck for Edmonton as Calgary’s Charlie Moore blocked a punt and then recovered it on the Elks’ one-yard-line, resulting in a second short-yardage TD by Stevens.

Edmonton started the second quarter with a 24-yard Sergio Castillo field goal to make it 21-10.

The Stamps responded with a 15-yard field goal by Rene Paredes.

A 67-yard passing play to Elks receiver Dillon Mitchell would set up a 32-yard Castillo field goal before Paredes was good from the 20 to close out the first half with Calgary up 27-13.

Edmonton started the third quarter by conceding a safety and then took a pass interference call in the end zone which resulted in Steven’s third one-yard QB sneak.

The Elks still had some life in them late in the third as Cornelius found Jalin Marshall for a four-yard TD pass.

Stevens scored his fourth one-yard TD four minutes into the final quarter.

Calgary kept it coming with a 50-yard TD pass from Maier to Malik Henry.

Cornelius added an 11-yard rushing major for the Elks, who added a two-point convert with two minutes left on the clock.

The Stamps rubbed it in Edmonton’s face one more time as Ka’Deem Carey cut through the defence for a 40-yard TD run.

The Elks are back in action on Friday as they travel to Saskatchewan to face the Riders. The Stamps return home to tackle the B.C. Lions next Saturday.

FOOT NOTES: The Stampeders came into the contest as winners of all three previous meetings between the two teams this season, triumphing by a combined score of 105-47, which included a 26-18 victory in Monday’s Labour Day Classic in Calgary and a 49-6 victory at Commonwealth Stadium in Week 5. The Stamps last swept a four-game season series in 2012 and have now done so 12 times in team history to Edmonton’s five.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2022