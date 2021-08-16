The Calgary Stampeders are going to be without quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for the immediate future.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player will miss time with a leg injury.

Looks as though @calstampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell will be forced to miss some game action. He was in fact playing with a leg injury on Thursday that was suffered in week 1. Expect 🇨🇦QB Michael to make his first @cfl start this Fri vs #AlsMtl. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 16, 2021

Mitchell, 31, incurred the injury during the Week 1 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, but played in the team's 15-9 loss to the BC Lions last Thursday in which he threw four interceptions.

With Mitchell unavailable, Orleans, Ont.'s Michael O'Connor is expected to line up behind centre for his first career CFL start on Friday at home to the Montreal Alouettes.

Through two games this season, Mitchell had thrown for 542 yards on 44-for-73 passing with a touchdown and five picks.

O'Connor, 25, is a product of UBC. He spent the first season of his CFL career with the Argos, taken in the third round of the 2019 CFL Draft. In 2019, he dressed in nine games and saw game action in two.