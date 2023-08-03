The Calgary Stampeders announced via their official depth chart that linebacker Cameron Judge is a game-time decision for their Friday Night Football lilt with the Toronto Argonauts due to an ankle injury.

Our starters against the Argos



Click here to view full depth chart: https://t.co/by6xyjstjE#TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/lBC9WhdTtf — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) August 3, 2023

The 28-year-old UCLA product did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

TSN's Salim Valji reported Thursday that Judge was in crutches and was wearing a walking boot.

Something to watch this week for the Stamps-Argos is veteran linebacker Cam Judge’s status…practice was closed but he was seen after in crutches with his leg in a walking boot.



Would definitely be a big loss for Calgary’s defence if he can’t go on Friday. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) August 2, 2023

Judge, a native of Montreal, Que., has played in seven games this season, racking up 33 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a pair of sacks.

Wide receiver Tre Odom-Dukes is also listed as a game-time decision.