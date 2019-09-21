With the Ottawa Redblacks loss to the BC Lions Saturday night, the Calgary Stampeders have clinched a playoff spot.

The Stampeders, at 9-4, are assured of at least a crossover playoff berth in the East Division after the Redblacks' record dropped to 3-10.

The Stampeders make the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season, which marks a franchise record. The Grey Cup will be played at the Stampeders' McMahon Stadium on November 24.