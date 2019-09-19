Darby stresses Argos all need to buy-in on late season playoff push

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders will be minus two key performers for their game Friday night against the Toronto Argonauts.

Receiver Reginald Begelton and middle linebacker Cory Greenwood, both starters with Calgary (8-4), will be out for the game against Toronto (2-9) at BMO Field.

Begelton leads the CFL in receiving yards (1,036), is second in touchdowns (seven) and third in catches (72).

Greenwood, a native of Kingston, Ont., leads the league in tackles (79).

Aaron Peck will take Begelton's spot while Nate Holley will replace Greenwood. Both are American players.

Calgary will chase a fourth straight win while Toronto is coming off a 46-17 road victory over Ottawa on Sept. 7.