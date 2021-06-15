Lalji: CFL teams believe they can begin 2021 season with fans in the stands

The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks are discussing as many as two combined practices and scrimmages during training camp, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lalji said the two teams could have one joint practice in each city, adding the teams would need approval from the CFL and CFLPA.

There will be no pre-season games ahead of the shortened 2021 CFL season.