The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian linebacker Cory Greenwood, the team announced on Friday. Greenwood, 35, was originally signed to the Stamps practice roster in 2018 and has played in 21 games with the team, including a Grey Cup victory in 2018.

“I’m really happy to be back,” said Greenwood. “I was on the verge of re-signing last year before the season was cancelled, which was disappointing, but the silver lining is that year off was great for my body and mind. I still have that drive I had when I was in my twenties and look forward to helping this team win in any capacity.”

Greenwood began his CFL career in 2014 with the Toronto Argonauts, where he payed 22 games over three seasons. The Kingston, Ontario native played three seasons with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, suiting up for 48 games between 2010-12.

“Cory is an importance piece for us to bring back in 2021,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “His veteran presence and hard-nosed play will be valuable assets for our linebacking corps.”