Dickenson was unaware of the extent of Mitchell's leg injury prior to game vs. Lions

American quarterback Jake Maier will get the first shot at replacing Bo Levi Mitchell for the Calgary Stampeders.

Maier was listed ahead of Canadian Michael O'Connor on the team's depth chart for Friday's game against the Montreal Alouettes.

The Stampeders placed Mitchell on the six-game injured list earlier this week with a broken fibula. The two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player played through the injury in last week's loss to the BC Lions, which dropped the Stampeders to 0-2 on the season.

O'Connor, 25, had been expected to fill in as the team's starter in Mitchell's absence. He spent the first season of his CFL career with the Argos, taken in the third round of the 2019 CFL Draft. In 2019, he dressed in nine games and saw game action in two.

Maier is set to make his first start since 2019, when he was playing at the University of California, Davis. In three seasons with the Aggies, the 24-year-old completed 992 of 1,495 career passing attempts for 11,163 yards and 88 touchdowns with 33 interceptions.