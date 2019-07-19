Stamps' Wall to be evaluated for rib injury

Calgary Stampeders cover linebacker Jamar Wall left Thursday's win over the Toronto Argonauts with a rib injury.

A specific diagnosis for the injury was not known Friday, with Wall to be evaluated later in the day.

In five games with the Stamps this season, the veteran has 22 tackles.

In other Stamps injury news, Lorenzo Jerome, Wall's replacement against the Argos, suffered a shoulder injury that is not expected to be too serious, while linebacker Eric Mezzalira suffered an ankle injury that has him doubtful for Week 7.