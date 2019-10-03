37m ago
Stampeders LB Greenwood moved to six-game IL
Calgary Stampeders linebacker Cory Greenwood will be moved to the six-game injured list, TSN's Jermain Franklin reported. Greenwood is having difficulty with stingers and the team is still trying to figure it out, Franklin added.
TSN.ca Staff
CFL Wired: Week 15 - Stamps win fourth straight over Argos
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Calgary Stampeders linebacker Cory Greenwood will be moved to the six-game injured list, TSN's Jermain Franklin reported.
Greenwood is having difficulty with stingers and the team is still trying to figure it out, Franklin added.
Greenwood has appeared in 12 games for the Stamps this season, recording 79 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.