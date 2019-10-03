Calgary Stampeders linebacker Cory Greenwood will be moved to the six-game injured list, TSN's Jermain Franklin reported.

Greenwood is having difficulty with stingers and the team is still trying to figure it out, Franklin added.

Greenwood has appeared in 12 games for the Stamps this season, recording 79 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.