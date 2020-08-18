Could the NFL take advantage of the CFL’s cancellation?

Calgary Stampeders linebacker Nate Holley has received interest from a handful of NFL teams, but clubs are hesitant to bring him in as they await word on whether he is free to sign from the CFL, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.

Holley was named the CFL's rookie of the year last season after posting a total of 100 tackles, one sack and one interception with the Stampeders.

The Canadian Football League Players’ Association filed a grievance in February over the Stampeders refusal to let Holley out of his contract to pursue opportunities in the NFL. TSN's Farhan Lalji added in April that the CFLPA would be taking the case to arbitration.

The 25-year-old's contract was set to expire after the 2020 season, which was cancelled on Monday.

Holley spent training camp in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams. He was undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.