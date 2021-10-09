CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders are mourning the death of longtime sports psychologist Dr. Frank Lodato.

The Stampeders released the news in a statement Saturday, saying Lodato provided extensive guidance and support for Stampeders players over the years.

The native of Brooklyn, N.Y., was 95. No cause of death was provided.

Lodato's time with the CFL stretched back to 1983 when he started working with the Montreal Concordes. He later took roles with the Stampeders and B.C. Lions, and worked with individual players through the 2018 CFL season.

Lodato also worked with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings for 13 years, and with the Boston Bruins during their Stanley Cup-winning season in 2011.

Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel offered condolences to Lodato's wife, Pat, and his family and friends.

"He was a great friend and a kind man who very generously gave of his time to help others,” Hufnagel said in a statement. "Dr. Frank was of immeasurable assistance to so many members of the Stampeders organization over the years."

Calgary kicker Rene Parades said he was "extremely saddened" to learn about Lodato's passing.

“He was a huge part of my career and I will miss my weekly talks with Doc," he said.

The Lions also issued a statement, calling Lodato s a "true professional and one of the greatest pioneers in what has become such an essential field in the world of sports and every day life.

"Dr. Frank left such a great and profound impact on so many individuals with the B.C. Lions," it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2021.