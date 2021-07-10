Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Nila Kasitati has announced his retirement.

Kasitati played 20 games over two seasons with the Stampeders, including 16 starts at right tackle during the 2019 season.

“It was a tough decision to make but regardless, I am proud to have been on this team,” Kasitati wrote in a statement. “It was an honour and pleasure to have been a part of the Stampeders family.”

“I thank Nila for being part of the Stampeders family and wish him the best of luck in the future with his family,” said Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson.