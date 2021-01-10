The Stampeders have re-signed Calgary-born offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour.

Picked eighth overall in 2018, the University of Calgary product started all 18 games for the Stamps in 2019.

“Ryan stepped in and did an excellent job for us in 2019 and I look forward to seeing his continued development as one of the pillars of our offensive line,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement.

The Stampeders also re-signed American receiver Kamar Jordan and American quarterback Dakota Prukop and signed Canadian receiver Trivel Pinto.

Jordan missed the entire 2019 regular season with a knee injury before returning for the playoffs. He was a West all-star in 2018.

Prukop originally signed with Calgary last year after three seasons with Toronto.

Pinto was Calgary's second-round pick (12th overall) in the 2020 draft. He was a first-team all-Canadian twice at UBC.