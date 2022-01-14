CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian receiver Colton Hunchak on Friday.

The Calgary native was scheduled to become a CFL free agent next month.

The five-foot-11, 208-pound Hunchak had 16 catches for 247 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also had two receptions for 11 yards in Calgary's 33-30 overtime West Division semifinal loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders before suffering a foot injury.

Calgary selected Hunchak in the eighth round of the 2019 CFL draft out of York. He has 32 receptions for 478 yards in 28 career regular-season games.

